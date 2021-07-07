Gillingham have signed Danny Lloyd on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Gillingham have brought in the winger after he rejected the chance to stay with Tranmere Rovers.

Lloyd, who is 29-years-old, is also said to have had other offers from clubs in League One.

However, it is the Gills who have won the race for his signature.

Their boss Steve Evans said: “Lloydy is a top player who was excellent at Tranmere last season. He showed a commitment to work with Paul and myself by turning down more lucrative contracts from League 1 and League 2 clubs.”

“The lad has a great left foot, works his socks off and is a very nice signing. No one enjoys playing against him. Gary Neville is, in my opinion, an excellent judge of a player and his club bought him for decent money. I look forward to working with him again.”

Lloyd started his career in non-league with spells with the likes of Southport, Colwyn Bay, Lincoln City, Tamworth and AFC Fylde before joining Stockport County in 2016.

He was prolific for the Hatters in his only season at Edgeley Park, scoring 29 goals to earn a move to the Football League with Peterborough United.

Lloyd then bagged 13 goals in 37 games for the Posh before Salford City came calling a year later.

He then joined Tranmere last summer and scored seven goals in 39 matches for the Whites to help them get into the League Two Play-Offs.