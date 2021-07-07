Brighton defender Matt Clarke was yesterday linked with both Derby County and Sheffield United, and Alan Nixon now says the ‘highest bidder’ will win the race to sign him this summer.

Clarke, 24, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby County. He’s racked up 77 Championship appearances in that time and proved a useful outlet for the Rams during their torrid Championship season last time round.

Nixon reported yesterday that he was a ‘wanted man’ going into this summer, claiming that Derby County could be interested in bringing the defender back on a permanent deal but that they face competition from Sheffield United among others.

Now, The Sun reporter Nixon believes the ‘highest bidder’ will win this transfer chase:

Looks like clubs want to buy the lad … so will be the highest bidder. https://t.co/tVKIoY1H3u — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 7, 2021

For Derby County then, who’ve faced takeover and cashflow problems throughout the past 12 months or so, bringing Clarke back to Pride Park on a permanent basis could prove extremely difficult.

They remain under a transfer embargo too which adds another hurdle to this transfer pursuit but for Sheffield United, this could really work in their favour – Nixon claimed yesterday that the Blades were keen on Clarke and that they had the money to make the move happen.

Thoughts?

As it stands, Sheffield United seem to have the upper-hand over Derby County in their shared pursuit of Clarke. They’re still waiting to see what comes of Kean Bryan though after his departure and so Derby could yet have time to work a deal for the Brighton man.

He’d be a shrewd signing for either side but expect more suitors to emerge as the race for his signature heats up.