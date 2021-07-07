Morecambe are considering a move to re-sign Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson, as per a report by the Reading Chronicle.

Morecambe could try and bring the Reading stopper back to the club for next season.

Andresson, who is 19-years-old, is likely to leave the Madejski Stadium on loan again to get more first-team experience under his belt.

The Iceland youth international spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Exeter City and they are keen to bring him back, as per a report by Devon Live.

Morecambe are gearing up for their first ever venture into League One and Andresson is already familiar to them having had a loan spell during the first-half of last season.

The youngster started his career in his native Iceland with Afturelding before moving to England in 2017 to join Reading.

He penned his first professional contract a year later and has been a key player for the Royals at youth levels.

Andresson is still waiting for his first senior appearance for the Championship but has also spent time away on loan Hungerford Town in non-league.

Exeter and Morecambe could now battle it out for his signature this summer as they both look for reinforcements to their goalkeeping department.

The Shrimps could hold the advantage is this one based on the fact they are in a higher division.