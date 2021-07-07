Fulham are set to beat the likes of Huddersfield Town and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Horvath, 26, has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer. Spurs were initially linked with the USMNT stopper before reports backed Huddersfield Town to make a move.

Now though, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes Fulham have won the race to sign the Brugge man – he tweeted earlier today:

Sounds like #FFC have won the race for Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. The American has also been linked with #THFC and numerous Championship clubs. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 7, 2021

Horvath is available on a free transfer after leaving Club Brugge. The USA man has spent the last five seasons in Belgium but has only raced up four league appearances in his last two seasons there.

He’s so far been capped seven times by his country and rose to fame in his homeland for his heroics coming off the bench during the final of the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nation’s League victory last year.