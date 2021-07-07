Leyton Orient have tied up a new deal for Lawrence Vigouroux, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have secured the goalkeeper’s services for the next two years.

Vigouroux, who is 27-years-old, saw his previous contract expire at the end of the month.

League One side Lincoln City were linked, as per a report by the Newham Recorder, but he is staying at Brisbane Road.

Read: Leyton Orient-linked winger signs new Premier League contract

Vigouroux has said: “I know it took a bit longer than I would have hoped for, but we got there in the end and I’m happy and really looking forward to the season ahead.

“If I can continue in my form from last season, I can help the team achieve what we’re looking to next season.”

The Chile youth international joined Orient in January 2020 and has since been their number one.

He started his career with spells at Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before linking up with Swindon Town in 2015.

Read: Leyton Orient keen on Cheltenham Town striker

Vigouroux was a key player for the Robins during his time there and went on to make 94 appearances for the Wiltshire club.

He left the County Ground in 2019 and had a spell in Chile with Everton De Vina Del Mar before heading back to England.

Leyton Orient will be delighted to have sorted out a new contract for him amid rumours he was heading out the exit door.