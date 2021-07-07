Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has been linked with a move to Portsmouth recently, but the south coast club might be priced out of a move.

Morrell, 24, made just 10 Championship appearances for Luton Town last season. The Hatters claimed an impressive 12th-place finish as Nathan Jones returned to the dugout but Wales international Morrell barely featured.

Since, the midfielder has been linked with a summer move and League One side Portsmouth have been closely linked. But a recent report from Hampshire Live suggests that Danny Cowley’s side might not be able to afford a move for Morrell, who’s contracted at Kenilworth Road until 2023.

They write:

“Portsmouth are keen on bringing Morrell to Fratton Park this summer. HampshireLive, however, understands that any move would be unlikely due to the finances involved and the fact that Morrell still has two years left on his contract in Bedfordshire.”