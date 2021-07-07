Ex-Charlton Athletic attacker Josh Umerah has joined Wealdstone, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has found a new home after spending last season with Torquay United.

Umerah, who is 24-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton and was tipped for a bright future at the Valley.

He was handed his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Hull City in 2016 and went on to play a further two games for the Addicks.



Read: Player Charlton Athletic sold in January pens new deal

Charlton loaned him out to the likes of Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers and Boreham Wood as a youngster to gain experience.

He was allowed to leave on a permanent basis to join Ebbsfleet United in 2019.

Umerah spent a year with the Fleet before Torquay came calling last summer.

He then helped the Gulls get to the National League Play-Off final last term but has now switched to Wealdstone.

Their boss Stuart Maynard has said: “Josh is one that was very sought after, so we’re delighted to have him. He played a part in Torquay’s season where they got to the play-off final, so he’s another player with serious National League pedigree.”

Read: Charlton Athletic boss sends message after latest contract development



“He’s a physical centre forward who will stretch teams and be a focal point for us to build off. He will add to us in both boxes, which is going to be paramount in our success moving forwards.

“To get him over other teams in this division is brilliant and it’s great he is buying into what we are trying to achieve here.”

Umerah has become teammates with former Charlton youngster Rhys Browne at Wealdstone now.