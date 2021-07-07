Joe Pigott is back training with AFC Wimbledon, as per a report by London News Online.

The striker is currently a free agent after turning down the chance to stay with Mark Robinson’s side.

Pigott, who is 27-years-old, is back with his former club as he looks to maintain his fitness.

However, they will not be re-signing him.

The attacker is in the hunt for a new club. Bristol City have held talks with him, as per Bristol Live, whilst the likes of Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth are all also said to be keen, according to The News.

Wimbledon boss Robinson has said: “Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp. He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.”

“Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family. As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.”

Wimbledon signed him in 2018 and he has since been their main man, scoring 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions.

He started his career at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton as a youngster.

Pigott played 16 times for the Addicks in the end before leaving on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Robinson will have been disappointed to lose him this summer but he is now back with the Dons as he looks to keep himself sharp.

Luton, Sunderland and Bristol City have been linked but nobody has made their move yet.