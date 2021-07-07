Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero in recent weeks, with reports in his native Argentina even claiming they had agreed a deal already.

Middlesbrough are looking to replace George Saville, who departed to re-join his former side Millwall this month. The Teessiders do have plenty of options in the centre of midfield with Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, and Marcus Tavernier at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. But they are eyeing a deal to bring in one more.

They have been linked to Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of late, but another name to add to that list is Martin Payero.

Reports state that Middlesbrough would pay £6 million, although Warnock laughed off this figure. Purse strings are tight at the club, but Saville’s sale has freed up some funds that could be used to pry Payero away from current club Atletico Banfield in the coming weeks.

Some eagle-eyed Boro fans have recently caught the 22-year-old following Middlesbrough’s official Instagram account, further fuelling speculation that the club may be signing him this summer.

This could be supporters jumping to conclusions slightly, but it is easy to see why, especially considering the only two clubs he follows on the social media site is his own Atletico Banfield and the Championship side.

Payero is likely to compete in the ‘2020 Tokyo Olympic Games’ this summer for the Argentinian national side. Reports claim that a deal will be finalised after the Olympics concludes and there will likely be plenty more speculation between now and then.