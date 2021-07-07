West London Sport say Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass is on the club’s radar but ‘is not currently among’ their main targets.

Windass, 27, has been strongly linked with QPR this month.

The Sheffield Wednesday man is contracted to the club until next summer, with the Owls having an option of a one-year extension for the striker who scored nine goals in the Championship last season.

But West London Sport now report that Windass isn’t ‘among the club’s main targets’ going into this summer.

The Sun reported earlier in the week that QPR had joined both Birmingham City and Millwall in the race to sign Windass this summer – who they claim is valued at £5million by the Owls.

That valuation has previously been shut down by Yorkshire Live.

Millwall have shown the most interest so far having had two bids knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday, with Birmingham City seemingly on the hunt for a prolific striker as they look to loan out Sam Cosgrove this summer.

Elsewhere at QPR, departed Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has been training with the club, who are looking closely at his fitness before announcing a deal as per West London Sport.