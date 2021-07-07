QPR and West London Sport reporter David McIntyre has given an update on the R’s pursuit of both Stefan Johansen and George Cox.

Johansen to QPR is a move that’s been brewing for some time now. The Norway man is wanted back at QPR after his impressive loan spell but Fulham’s managerial change has seemingly slowed proceedings.

Another player linked with QPR is Fortuna Sittard full-back Cox – McIntyre though says that move is ‘not progressing’ as it stands, but says he’d be ‘surprised’ if a move for Johansen didn’t materialise now:

Waiting on Fulham for Johansen. Would be surprised if it doesn't happen but was always going to take a while. Cox not progressing at the moment. — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) July 5, 2021

Johansen is the deal that QPR fans all want to see. He scored four goals in 21 Championship outings for the Rs in the second half of last season, contributing to what was an impressive second half of the season for Mark Warburton’s side.

Elsewhere, the left-back position has been on of concern for Warburton over the past twos seasons – Lee Wallace stepped up to the plate last time round and earned himself a one-year extension, with Niko Hamalainen his cover.

Though a new left-back will be needed at some point and Cox looks as though he’d be a really good for for the club.