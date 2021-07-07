Dijon midfielder Bersant Celina looks set to return to the Championship, as per Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop – the Kosovo midfielder has recently been linked with Ipswich Town.

Celina, 24, left Swansea City to join Ligue 1 outfit Dijon last season. His side went on to finish rock-bottom of the French top flight and since, Celina has been linked with a return to England.

Ipswich Town were said to be weighing up an ambitious move for the former Tractor Boy before links to both Coventry City and Hull City emerged.

Now though, Witcoop has hinted that Cardiff City might now be interested in the one-time Manchester City man – he tweeted yesterday:

Bersant Celina set to return to the Championship after spell in France. Played under McCarthy at Ipswich and he’s chasing a new winger. Interesting with his Swansea connections. Hull said to be keen which would impact any move for Gavin Whyte #hullcityfc #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2021

Thoughts?

As Witcoop points out, McCarthy managed Celina at Ipswich Town and so he knows him well. That could give them a slight advantage in this transfer pursuit but that’s not to rule out either Coventry City or Hull, or even Ipswich for that matter.

Paul Cook is putting together a really exciting team and whilst a move for Celina remains highly ambitious, it still remains a possibility.

Though it’s hard to see Celina rejecting approaches from the likes of Cardiff, Coventry and Hull should they come in – he proved himself to be a very technically-gifted player with Swansea and now looks nailed on to be returning to England.