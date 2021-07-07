Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide says he opted for a move to Celtic over the Premier League, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Leeds United having been previously linked.

Urhoghide, 21, joined Celtic on a four-year deal following the expiration of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The defender featured just 16 times in the Championship last season but became a man in-demand going into the summer.

His move to Celtic seemingly came out of nowhere after he looked set for either a move to the Premier League or abroad – the likes of Crystal Palace and Leeds United were being strongly linked, with interest reported from Club Brugge too.

Speaking to Sky Sports though, Urhoghide has explained his Hillsborough exit and subsequrnt decision to join Celtic:

“It was a hard decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday, it was disappointing last season to go down. I had to weigh up my options to see what would have been best for my career and I ended up choosing Celtic.

“I believe it’s going to be a good move with the culture of the club, the expectation, the manager coming in and with what he wants to do and helping develop the players so it’s a good fit for me.”

When asked about a potential Premier League move, he said:

“Yeah there were some teams there, the Premier League would have been nice but it’s also about playing and developing.

“It’s about the manager and the culture of the club and it’s that environment that will help you develop and improve as a player. Celtic had all those options for me.”

Thoughts?

For Urhoghide, he never looked likely to stay at Sheffield Wednesday. He seemingly had so many options despite not featuring all that much last season and has landed a really exciting move to Celtic.

He’s be playing alongside another former Wednesday youngster in Liam Shaw and whilst fans would no doubt have liked to see them stay and help the cub out in League One, they’ll wish them well for the future.