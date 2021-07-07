Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has penned a new contract extension at the club, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2024.

O’Nien, 27, was officially a free agent for little under a week. The Englishman saw his previous Sunderland contract expire but would yesterday put pen-to-paper on a new one, signing for the club until the summer of 2024.

It came after a turbulent few weeks in which O’Nien became the target of several Championship clubs, including the likes of Hull City, Luton Town and Millwall.

Now though, O’Nien has rejoined Sunderland and he took to Twitter with this message for fans last night:

Grateful & Delighted to be extending my time at @SunderlandAFC ❤️ Overwhelmed by all the messages of support🙏😁 Will continue to give my all for the club & looking forward to the season ahead🔴⚪️ https://t.co/itJGrmpMIg — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) July 6, 2021

Thoughts?

O’Nien’s new deal is a great move for the club – the Englishman has barely missed a game since joining from Wycombe Wanderers back in 2018, having made 40 League One outings last time round and featuring in a number of positions.

He was ready to fill in across the defence when Lee Johnson needed him to and that kind of fitness and versatility is so crucial in the Football League.

On a fairly long-term deal as well, Sunderland can now look to other transfer priorities after sealing the future of O’Nien.