Crystal Palace have triggered Reading winger Michael Olise’s release clause of £8million, reports Berkshire Live reporter Jonathan Low.

Olise, 19, looks to be on his way to Crystal Palace after a turbulent 24 hours has seen a move materialise pretty rapidly.

The Frenchman looks set to join his national compatriot Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park after a fine season in the Championship for Reading, featuring 44 times in the league, scoring seven goals and grabbing 12 assists.

Giving an update on the situation last night, Low took to Twitter to reveal that Palace had triggered Olise’s £8million release clause and that the move is now down to the player:

On the Olise reports – I’ve been told by a good source Crystal Palace have activated an £8m release clause and paid it. Guess it’s now up to the player if he agrees to move there… #readingfc #cpfc — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) July 6, 2021

Olise has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the past 12 months.

He first made his league debut for Reading during the 2018/19 campaign but would breakthrough during the next, featuring 19 times in the Championship.

But last time round, Olise proved to be one of the league’s most creative players and at just 19-years-old. Now it looks like Crystal Palace have snapped up another exciting Championship talent after bringing in Ebere Eze from QPR last summer.

Thoughts?

Despite Olise’s apparent move to Crystal Palace coming about fairly quickly, a summer move always seemed inevitable for the youngster.

He shone in the Championship last season – he proved a hugely underrated player in the league as a whole, creating 12 goals at the age of just 19 as he nearly helped his side to a top-six spot.

It’ another keen signing for Palace and it could be Vieira’s first as manager.