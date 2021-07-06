Reading finished just outside the play-off picture in the Sky Bet Championship last season. They ended up in 7th – seven points shy of a play-off place.

Reading had actually shot out of the blocks with a string of wins at the start of the campaign. Such was their form they could have been champions by Christmas.

However, they fell by the wayside and inconsistency was a big dampener on their promotion hopes. However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom and inconsistency at the Madejski.

One player who shone for the Royals was young, London-born Frenchman Michael Olise. His seven goals and 12 assists for Reading last season made him stand out from the rest of the Royals squad.

When players stand out like that, bigger clubs with bigger wallets begin to circle. Clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds United were tipped as interested in the youngster.

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon says on Twitter that none of that trio will be landing the 19-year-old attacking midfielder:

Palace. Olise thing has a big chance. Been on radar for some time. Good start to Vieira reign. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

For Nixon, the side striding ahead with the “big chance” of a move is Crystal Palace. The Sun man tips his hat towards the London side adding that Olise had been “on [the] radar for some time.”

This view is something supported by The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam who writes that Palace are “set to sign” Olise and he will be “Patrick Viera’s first signing for the club.”

Palace, as Nixon points out, have just appointed French legend Patrick Viera as their new Head Coach. The former Arsenal captain will be looking to improve the fortunes of the Selhurst Park outfit.

They finished a disappointing 14th in last season’s Premier League campaign. Adding a player of Olise’s undoubted quality and explosiveness to their squad would make them a bigger threat.

To all intents and purposes, this could be something that happens sooner rather than later.