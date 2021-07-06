Leeds United had a remarkable return to the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence. The Whites finished 9th.

Leeds United transfer windows are always a little low-key at the best of times. These have been even more so under Marcelo Bielsa who runs a lean squad.

The Whites have just announced the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona. They are looking a little closer to home for their next capture. Wigan to be exact; Sean McGurk to be even more exact according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

Youth has always had a focus at Elland Road and that is a focus that has been redoubled under Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership.

A deal that faced an obstacle a few days ago, according to Times man Paul Joyce, has been sorted writes Veysey. Veysey termed it a deal being ushered through “after [a] breakthrough in talks.”

That breakthrough, writes Veysey, comes via ‘an industry source’ who Veysey references. This source says that Leeds United are confident of wrapping a deal up inside the next 48 hours.

McGurk has been on United’s radar since last summer. The Whites were linked with him at the same time they bought Latics starlet Joe Gelhardt. Leeds put in an offer but this was turned down.

However, it appears that talks have not only moved on but are moving to a close. Veysey adds that “the terms of a permanent move have been agreed” and that McGurk is undergoing a medical.

Leeds United will be getting some player in 18-year-old McGurk. The youngster scores goals and certainly knows where the back of the net is.

In the last two seasons he has scored 14 goals (2020/21) and 13 goals (2019/20) in the Under-18 League 2 competition.

That level of prowess and bristling potential would likely mean that he would jump into contention for the Under-23s at Elland Road. If Football Insider’s Veysey is right, that could be before the end of the week.