Brighton and Hove Albion’s Matt Clarke is a ‘wanted man’, with Derby County ‘possibly interested’ in buying the defender and Sheffield United ‘very keen among others’, as per Alan Nixon.

Clarke, 24, has spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby County. In those two campaigns, the Englishman has racked up 77 Championship appearance including 42 in the last and now the Rams are said to be interested in a permanent deal.

But they face competition from Sheffield United and ‘others’, as per The Sun reporter Nixon:

Brighton. Matt Clarke wanted man. Derby can’t do that one in a hurry. Poss interest in a buy. Sheff U very keen among others. And have money plus poss vacancy if Bryan goes. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

Formerly of Portsmouth, Clarke moved to Brighton back in 2019. He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club though and could now be facing a permanent exit without ever doing so.

Interestingly, Nixon claims that Sheffield United ‘have the money’ for bring Clarke in this summer and that they could have the space should Kean Bryan not return – he’s now officially a free agent but the Blades are keen on bringing him back, despite having interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

As for Derby, they remain under a transfer embargo and will have to wait until they’re in a position to bid for Clarke.

Thoughts?

Clarke has gained some good Championship experience over the two years but doesn’t seem to be closing in on the first-team at Brighton.

A permanent move might be a good option for him and Sheffield United would be a really exciting one, and they have a strong interest and also the money to make the move happen.

Derby County seems unlikely at this point for Clarke and expect more linked clubs to appear in headlines over the coming weeks.