Fulham are willing to listen to offers for out of favour goalkeeper Fabri, according to Sky Sports (17:15, 06.07.21).

Fulham’s new boss Marco Silva will be looking to streamline his squad this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

The Cottagers are yet to make their first signing and no players have been sold yet. However, that could be set to change soon, with out of favour goalkeeper Fabri reportedly deemed surplus to requirements by Silva.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Fulham are ready to listen to offers for the Spanish shot-stopper after a disappointing three years on the books at Craven Cottage.

Since joining from Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, the 33-year-old managed just two appearances for the club.

Both of Fabri’s outings came in the Premier League and, in the process, he conceding a disappointing five goals.

After failing to nail down a spot in the starting 11, the former Real Betis shot-stopper departed on loan. He spent the 2019/20 campaign back in Spain with RCD Mallorca, keeping two clean sheets in four outings for the club.

With Marcus Bettinelli not penning a new deal and Fabri seemingly on the way out, Fulham will surely be looking to recruit at least one more goalkeeper this summer.

As it stands, Marek Rodak is the only ‘keeper on the books at Craven Cottage after loan man Alphonse Areola’s time with the club came to an end.