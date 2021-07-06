Aston Villa have signed Fleetwood Town youngster Josh Feeney for a ‘substantial undisclosed fee’.

The defender leaves without ever making a first-team appearance for Simon Grayson’s side but made the bench on a number of occasions last season.

Impressively, Feeney was called up to England’s U16 side last season and would go on to captain the side.

Last month, transfer links emerged claiming that Feeney was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, singling out both Aston Villa and Manchester United – Celtic and Leicester City were also mentioned.

Villa were reported to be in pole position and have today completed the signing, though it’s not known how much this ‘substantial undisclosed’ fee might be.

Thoughts?

As much as it is a blow for Fleetwood Town, they likely wouldn’t have been able to hang on for Feeney much longer given all the transfer interest that had emerged, but they’ll be thankful to have claimed a decent fee from the move.

As for Villa, it’s a real statement from them to go out and spend on such a young and unproven footballer but at the same time, impressive in that they’ve fended off so many teams to the signing.

They’re really making a go of it in the Premier league and Fleetwood fans will hope to see Feeney progress through the club’s ranks in good time.