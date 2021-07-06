Tranmere Rovers have completed the signing of Crewe Alexandra target Joe Maguire, it has been confirmed.

Tranmere Rovers and Crewe Alexandra have both been linked with a free transfer swoop for left-back Joe Maguire following his release from Accrington Stanley, Sky Sports claimed (17:17, 27.06.21).

The League One side opted against renewing the former Liverpool youngster’s contract, opening the door for him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that Maguire has penned a deal with Tranmere.

The Super White Army announced Maguire’s arrival on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old free agent has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, keeping him at Prenton Park for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ex-Accrington Stanley man Maguire’s arrival makes it nine signings since Mellon’s return earlier this summer.

So far, Emmanual Diseruvwe, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Paul Glatzel, Liam Feeney, Tom Davies, Chris Merrie, Ryan Watson and Josh Dacres-Cogley have all linked up with the League Two side.

Following the confirmation of his move, it will be interesting to see how Maguire fares with his new side. Not only that, but it awaits to be seen if Crewe Alexandra are left kicking themselves after missing out on a deal.

Stanley’s choice not to extend the left-back’s stay brings an to his two-year affiliation with the club.

After joining from Liverpool, Maguire managed 20 appearances for John Coleman’s side. In his last season with the club, he managed only seven appearances across all competitions.