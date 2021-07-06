Wigan Athletic only just survived a League One relegation fight last season brought about by an administration-forced relegation the season before.

Wigan Atheltic fans must have feared the worst when the Latics started sluggishly last season. They scraped League One survival by a single point over Rochdale.

The Latics will need to restructure like every other side in the league and that has already started. They’ve signed Max Power (Sunderland), Gwion Edwards (Ipswich) and Jordan Cousins (Stoke City) amongst others.

However, an even more impressive signing surely lies around the corner for Leam Richardson’s side.

Few pieces of #SAFC transfer news:

• Charlie Wyke currently in Wigan for medical & finalising move. Wigan fought off Champ interest.

• Sunderland in advanced talks with Alex Pritchard – they hope to beat Birmingham to the winger.

• Chris Maguire undergoing medical at Lincoln. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 6, 2021

Charlie Wyke has been a man in demand as he neared free agency. The likes of Celtic had been linked with him and the Bhoys were said “increasingly confident” of landing him.

In fairness, any side would want a striker like Wyke who banged in 25 League One goals last season for Sunderland. It was by far his most profitable season in front of goal – bettering his 15-goal return for Bradford City in 2017/18.

Sunderland fans grew increasingly aware that he’d be leaving as the 30th of June passed and no new deal was announced by the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson had already resigned himself to losing Wyke, saying that he was 95% certain that Wyke would move on from The Stadium of Light.

Comment – Wyke will make Wigan a force

That prophesy looks likely to be true if Keith Downie’s tweet holds its water. He says that Wyke has waved off the interest of Celtic. Wyke is now finalising a deal to move to the DW Stadium.

Wigan finished 16 places below Sunderland last season. There is talk doing the rounds of Wyke being offered £10,000-per-week to sign. That’s just talk, though.

This move could be one where Wigan add to an already strong post-season set of acquisitions. Bringing Wyke in on a free deal will give them that goal threat up front.

Combined with the new men in at the club already, plus what the Latics already have in their squad, Wigan will be a force next season.