Salford are closing in on the free signing of released Newport County goalkeeper Tom King, as per Alan Nixon.

King, 26, is a free agent after leaving Newport County.

The Welshman featured just 12 times in League Two last season but hit headlines with his goal v Cheltenham Town back in January – he broke the Guinness World Record for the longest goal scored in a compeitive football match.

Since, it’s been reported that the likes of Bristol Rovers were interested in the signing, whilst Motherwell were claimed to have been in talks with the shot-stopper (Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21).

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon claims that King is closing in on a move to Salford City:

Salford. Homing in on keeper Tom King. Free. Ex Newport. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

Thoughts?

King has represented a few clubs so far in his career now – before Newport, he’d spent time with all of Welling, Braintree, Millwall, Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

But the Welshman is yet to really settle down anywhere and he’ll be hoping that his next move can bring some stability and most importantly, some minutes on the field.

Salford are in need of a no.1 and King given his Football League experience should make for a keen signing, and the fact that he’s available on a free makes it all the more shrewd.