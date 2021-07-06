Port Vale have confirmed the appointment of Dean Whitehead as their new assistant manager, it has been confirmed.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has continued his summer makeover at Vale Park with the addition of a new assistant manager.

A host of players have departed the Valiants, with Clarke opting to release 15 out of contract players and transfer list a further three.

Now, coming in as the club’s new assistant manager, former Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town coach Dean Whitehead has arrived at Vale Park.

The League Two side confirmed Whitehead’s appointment on Tuesday afternoon, announcing his arrival on their official club website.

Following a lengthy career plying his trade in both the Premier League and the Championship, the 39-year-old has ventured into coaching in recent years.

He started out as manager of Huddersfield’s U17s before making his way into the senior game with Shrewsbury. He linked up with the League One side in November 2019, joining as Sam Ricketts’ assistant manager.

However, his time with the Shrews lasted only a year, remaining with the club before his departure in November 2020.

Now, with a new task on the horizon, Whitehead will be hoping to help Darrell Clarke’s side improve on last season’s 13th place finish.

Clarke and co will be hoping the Abingdon-born ace’s experience of the Football League will be helpful in their efforts to better last season’s result.