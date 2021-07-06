West Brom are now ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, after yesterday it was reported that the Baggies were looking at the midfielder.

Express and Star report that West Brom are now in talks to sign Trevor Chalobah from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

The same report goes on to claim that it’s ‘understood’ that Chelsea have made him available for free transfer but that it’s not yet known whether the club will demand any kind of transfer fees or compensation.

Yesterday, Football Insider broke the news that West Brom were keen on the midfielder.

Chalobah, 22, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. The defensive midfielder, who can also play in the centre of defence, still has three years remaining on his Stamford Bridge deal but has spent the last three out on loan.

He spent the 2018/19 season with Ipswich Town where he featured 43 times in the Championship, the next at Huddersfield where he made a further 36 league appearances and then last season with Ligue 1 outfit Lorient where he made an impressive 29 league appearances.

Now though, he could be returning to the Championship but on a permanent deal as new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael looks to bring Premier League football back to West Brom.

Thoughts?

Chalobah has gained some good experience so far in his career and played an active part in Lorient’s Ligue 1 campaign last year, playing against some of the best players in Europe.

He should be eager to find a new, permanent home now and really start to kick on with his career, and West Brom could be the ideal next destination – a competitive team eyeing promotion and with a new and exciting boss at the helm in Ismael.