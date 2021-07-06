Sunderland-bound playmaker Alex Pritchard has also held talks over possible moves to Derby County and Birmingham City, The Northern Echo has claimed.

Sunderland look set to complete the signing of attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard on a free transfer.

Reports emerged earlier today claiming the Black Cats were poised to snap up the 28-year-old following his departure from Huddersfield Town.

Now, fresh reports have emerged providing further insight into the ex-Spurs prodigy’s situation.

The Northern Echo has stated that Pritchard is now set to complete a move to the Stadium of Light.

Reporter Scott Wilson has said positive talks have taken place between the relevant parties, leaving Sunderland increasingly confident that it will be them who secure a deal.

However, it is also said that the free agent has held discussions with two Championship clubs. Derby County and Birmingham City have both been mentioned as potential destinations for Pritchard, with Wilson now saying the pair have been in talks with the player.

With Sunderland said to be in pole position in the chase for his signature, it will be interesting to see if the Rams, the Blues or any other club look to tempt him with an offer before Lee Johnson’s men snap him up.

The Orsett-born playmaker is available for nothing after his two-and-a-half-year stay at the John Smith’s Stadium came to an end earlier this summer.

In 83 games for the Terriers, Pritchard managed only three goals and three assists across all competitions.