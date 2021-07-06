QPR have signed Sean Adarkwa following his release form West Ham.

Adarkwa, 20, joins QPR on a one-year deal following his West Ham exit. The striker, born in Dagenham, had spent his youth career in the Hammers’ set up but was previously reported to be going on trial with the R’s.

Today, the club have announced the capture and Adarkwa will join up with the club’s development side for the 2021/22 season.

It’s another keen, free signing from QPR who are starting to get a reputation for this kind of deal – the most impressive one that springs to mind is their capture of now Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze, who was let go by several clubs in and around London before landing at QPR in 2016.

Alongside announcing the arrival of Adarkwa, QPR also announced that U23 players Ben Wells and Raheem Evangelista Conte have signed six-month extensions to their deals – Wells is another former West Ham youngster.

Thoughts?

QPR’s transfer philosophy today is a stark contrast to the one of old and the signs are reading really well for the future of the club.

After some difficult years financially they’re starting to stabilise under Mark Warburton who guided QPR to a hugely impressive 9th-place finish last time round and looks set to have his side challenging at the top next season.

Meanwhile, fans will be excited to see how Adarkwa fares at the club, and to see if he can eventually break into the first-team.