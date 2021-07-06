Aston Villa have handed a new deal to Football League-linked winger Tyreik Wright, as announced by their official club website.

Aston Villa have rewarded the promising youngster with a contract extension.

Wright, who is 19-years-old, is a wanted man at the moment with League Two trio Leyton Orient, Swindon Town and Salford City are keen to sign him on loan next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Villa may allow him to go and get more first-team experience under his belt.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign in the fourth tier with Walsall and seemed to enjoy his time there.

Wright made 21 appearances in all competitions with the Saddlers and has caught the eye of some of their league rivals.

He started his career in his Ireland with local side Lakewood before moving over to England three years ago when Aston Villa came calling.

Wright was a regular for their Under-23s last season before they allowed him to depart on loan in the January transfer window.

Thoughts

The fact Villa have extended his contract shows how highly-rated he is by Dean Smith’s side.

Salford and Leyton Orient have both been making some shrewd signings this summer and are looking like genuine promotion contenders for next season.

Swindon will be looking to bounce back from relegation from League One but need to sort their off-field issues out.