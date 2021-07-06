Jerry Yates and Blackpool are in talks over a new deal at Bloomfield Road, Football Insider has said.

Jerry Yates’ starring role in Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign has unsurprisingly seen him linked with a move away from the Championship new boys.

Recently relegated West Brom are among the sides said keen on the Tangerines star. Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with interest in the striker.

Now, Football Insider has claimed Blackpool are taking steps to try and fend off interest from elsewhere.

The report states that the Tangerines have opened talks with Yates in attempt to extend his contract.

As it stands, the 24-year-old’s deal will be coming to an end in 2023. An option to extend his contract by a further 12 months until 2024 is also included.

While the length of his current deal means the club are at no risk of losing Yates on the cheap any time soon, a fresh agreement would be a statement to his potential suitors.

With discussions underway, it will be interesting to see if Blackpool can tie the former Rotherham United man down to a new deal this summer.

As said earlier, Yates played a key role in Neil Critchley’s side’s promotion last season.

Across all competitions, the Doncaster-born forward managed 23 goals in 54 appearances. He also chipped in with another nine assists, taking him to 32 goal contributions.