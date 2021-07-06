Tottenham Hotspur are poised to loan out Troy Parrott again next season, as per a report by the Irish Independent.

Tottenham Hotspur loaned him out to Millwall and Ipswich Town respectively in the last campaign and are planning on sending him somewhere again next term.

Parrott, who is 19-years-old, is said to have a host of clubs interested and would prefer to move into the Championship.

Spurs have a decision to make as to where he should play his football next season.

They decided to loan him to Millwall last summer as his first move away from North London but he struggled to make an impact during his time at the Den.

He made 14 appearances for the Lions in all competition and failed to find the back of the net.

Parrott was then recalled during the January transfer window and was shipped out to Ipswich in League One.

However, he struggled for goals again with the Tractor Boys and managed just two in 18 games. That hasn’t stopped Paul Cook’s side potentially being interested in re-signing him though, with Football League World claiming they would be open to getting him back.

Thoughts

Parrott endured a tough past 12 months but another loan move away would do him good.

He wants a Championship move and would suit Hull City. The Tigers are in the hunt for a new striker after missing out on Jack Marriott and the Republic of Ireland international would get plenty of game time at the MKM Stadium.