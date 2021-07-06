Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is wanted by Lincoln City, MK Dons and Portsmouth, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town could be set to let him move on this summer.

Scottish Premiership side Hearts have also been credited with an interest.

Bishop, who is 24-years-old, has also been on the radar of Cambridge United recently, as per a report by TWTD.

He has been with Ipswich for his whole career to date but could now be moving on for a new challenge.

Bishop joined the Tractor Boys at the age of seven and rose up through the youth ranks of the East Anglian outfit.

He made his league debut in 2014 in a league fixture against Derby County and has since gone on to play 132 games for the club in all competitions.

Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months.

He was a regular last season in League One and played 38 times.

However, it doesn’t appear he is part of Paul Cook’s plans and they may offload him to clear the space in their squad for some more arrivals.

Lincoln are believed to be leading the way for his signature but MK Dons and Pompey are also in the frame. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.