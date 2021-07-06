Barnsley centre-back Michael Sollbauer is poised to make a return to Austria in a surprise departure, says reporter Doug O’Kane.

Michael Sollbauer looks set to leave Barnsley, with a move almost done.

The centre-back had one year remaining on his contract but is keen to move nearer to his family in Austria, having been away from his wife and young son throughout the pandemic.#barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) July 6, 2021

Barnsley have endured one of the Championship’s more challenging transfer windows so far.

Manager Valerien Ismael has departed for second-tier rivals West Brom, while midfielder star Alex Mowatt has followed him to The Hawthorns.

Now, it has been claimed that central defender Michael Sollbauer is now poised for a surprise summer move away from Oakwell.

As per Doug O’Kane, reporter for the Barnsley Chronicle, Sollbauer is set to leave the Championship side this summer in order to make a return to his home country of Austria.

The 31-year-old defender has been away from his family throughout the pandemic and will now reportedly return to Austria to be with them.

O’Kane states that a deal is almost done with Sollbauer expressing his desire to return to his home country.

With the former Wolfsberger AC man poised to depart, fans will be awaiting confirmation of the move. Not only that, but it awaits to be seen who the Tykes have lined up as a replacement for the centre-back.

Since joining Barnsley, Sollbauer has been a mainstay in their starting 11.

He notched up 43 appearances for Ismael’s men last season, playing a part in 37 Championship games. Overall, the former Austria U21s international featured for the club 61 times, providing one assist in the process.