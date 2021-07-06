Wigan Athletic have joined the race to sign Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan. Late and very live interest in Charlie Wyke. Sunderland goal machine. Out of contract. May offer best terms for him 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

Wigan Athletic are showing ‘very live’ interest in the striker.

Wyke, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract now and is weighing up his options as a free agent.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have been keen on signing him, as per Football Insider, but Wigan may now be able to offer him better terms.

Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to fire Sunderland to the Play-Offs.

The 6ft 2inc man joined the Black Cats in 2018 and managed only nine goals in his first two seasons before Lee Johnson’s arrival last term resulted in an upturn in form for him.

Prior to his move to the North East, Wyke had spells at Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Bradford City.

Thoughts

Wigan have had a very successful start to the summer transfer window and it may well get better for the North West club.

Leam Richardson’s side have brought in some impressive signings such as Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Jordan Cousins so their interest in Wyke isn’t actually a surprise to me.

They are clearly going for it next season and luring Wyke away from Sunderland this summer would be a serious statement of intent.

It appears increasingly likely that he will be leaving the Black Cats on a free transfer.