Sheffield Wednesday are trying to get a deal done for free agent midfielder Dennis Adeniran, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily linked with a move for midfielder Dennis Adeniran ahead of the new season.

The recent Wycombe Wanderers loan man was let go by Everton earlier this summer, departing at the end of his contract.

Claims have emerged recently stating the Owls are nearing a deal for the former Fulham youngster. Now, an encouraging update has emerged from Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Howson revealed he has heard “whispers” that Adeniran is poised to undergo a medical on Friday.

Moreover, he states that Sheffield Wednesday are “trying” to get a deal over the line as Darren Moore prepares for the new season.

With a medical potentially taking place in the coming days, it awaits to be seen if the Owls can finalise a deal.

Adeniran has one season of senior experience under his belt. He notched up 22 appearances while on loan with Gareth Ainsworth’s men last season, chipping in with one assist in the process.

The London-born midfielder made his senior breakthrough with Fulham, playing five times for their senior side.

Adeniran then departed Craven Cottage in 2017, being snapped up by Everton in a £4m deal. However, he has now been released by the Toffees, leaving without making a senior appearance. The 22-year-old found most of his game time with the U23s, playing 56 times for David Unsworth’s side.