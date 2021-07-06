Derby County are looking at signing Phil Jagielka, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Derby. Going to look at Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman. Both frees. Hoping EFL will allow some signings within restrictions. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

Derby County are hoping they are allowed to bring in the experienced defender.

The Rams are also being linked with a move for Richard Stearman.

Read: Derby County transfer target spotted training with Manchester United

Jagielka, who is 38-years-old, is available as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season. He played a combined 22 games for the Blades over the past two years in the Premier League before heading out the exit door.

He has recently been linked with League One side Bolton Wanderers but will not be moving to the North West club.

The ex-England international knows Derby boss Wayne Rooney from playing together at Everton and could reunite with him at Pride Park now.

Read: Charlton Athletic stance on player released by Derby County revealed

Jagielka has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career and may fancy one last hurrah in the Championship before hanging up his boots.

He started his career at Sheffield United and played 287 times for the Yorkshire club during his first spell at the club.

Everton then came calling in 2007 and he spent 12 years on the books at Goodison Park before returning to Bramall Lane.

Thoughts

Jagielka doesn’t appear ready to retire from playing yet and would be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room at Derby for next season.