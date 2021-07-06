Middlesbrough right-back Darnell Fisher has suffered a ‘freak knee injury’ which is currently being assessed, according to manager Neil Warnock.

Middlesbrough recently acquired the services of veteran right-back Lee Peltier, which was met with a sense of confusion amongst Boro supporters. They already have Anfernee Dijksteel, Djed Spence, and Darnell Fisher at their disposal, but Peltier’s arrival is to cover for the injured Fisher.

Manager Neil Warnock was asked why Peltier joined and he said that the club were assessing the damage to an injury to Fisher, although the extent isn’t yet known. The report states that he has suffered a ‘freak knee injury during the close season’, and he could be out for a considerable amount of time.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport, Warnock revealed the news:

“We don’t actually know [the extent of the damage] yet and we’re crossing our fingers,” he said.

“It was an accidental thing. I think he had his legs up at home and I think someone in the family just fell on his knee and just clinked it.

“We don’t know yet. He’s had three injections over the last few weeks and we should know more in about a week’s time.

“But we think he could be out a while at the moment and we’re just crossing our fingers that it’s nothing worse.”

Fisher arrived at Middlesbrough in January from fellow Championship side Preston North End for an undisclosed fee, although it is believed to be in the region of £300,000. He put in a man of the match display away at runaway champions Norwich City in the 0-0 draw and earned plaudits from fans and his manager alike.

The 27-year-old played nine times in the Boro first-team last season, but even if fit for the coming campaign he would have likely played deputy to Dijksteel at right-back.

Despite this, Warnock did utilise Dijksteel as a centre-back, placing Fisher further out wide as a right wing-back. His versatility definitely stands him in good stead at the Riverside and everyone associated with the club will be hoping for a speedy recovery, as Boro look to mount a promotion charge with or without him.