Ipswich Town have made an offer to striker Lee Gregory, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is wasting no time in bringing in new players this summer, signing six players so far.

A host of names have also been linked with moves to Portman Road. The likes of Arvin Appiah, Matt Crooks and more are all said to be on the Tractor Boys’ radar.

Now, yet another player is reported to be of interest to Ipswich.

As per a report from Football League World, the League One side have lodged an offer to striker Lee Gregory.

The experienced attacker is also wanted by Derby County, who are looking to bring the former Millwall man back to Pride Park after having him on loan in the second half of last season.

The report states Ipswich are “increasingly confident” of bringing Gregory in this summer as Cook eyes more new additions.

With the Rams under a transfer embargo and facing competition for his signature, it will be interesting to see if Ipswich can pounce to secure a deal ahead of the new season.

Gregory, 32, has seen his contract with Stoke City expire, meaning he is available for nothing this summer.

He is vastly experienced at Football League level, spending five years on the books with Millwall. After breaking into the top-four tiers with the Lions, Gregory went on to play 238 times for the club, netting 76 goals in the process.