Bristol Rovers are among the sides chasing a loan deal for Crystal Palace starlet Sion Spence, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is preparing his side for League Two football following their relegation from the third-tier.

So far, the Gas have added seven new players so far. Paul Coutts, Sam Finley, Harvey Saunders, Aaron Collins, Connor Taylor, Mark Hughes and Nick Anderton have all completed moves to the Memorial Stadium,

Now, it has been claimed that the club are pursuing signing number eight.

According to Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are lining up a loan move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Sion Spence. The report adds the club will likely face competition for his signature, so it awaits to be seen how the chase pans out.

The 20-year-old Welshman looks set for a loan move away from Selhurst Park next season. Spence enjoyed a successful campaign with the Eagles’ U23s side, netting seven goals and providing four assists in 15 outings for Shaun Derry’s youngsters.

He has experienced some senior football before. The Palace prodigy spent time on loan with Barry Town United in 2019, making 14 appearances.

Spence spent the early years of his career in Cardiff City’s youth academy before linking up with Palace last summer.

The youngster has also appeared for Wales’ U19s and U20s, notching up a total of 12 appearances across the two age groups.

Spence is yet to get a taste of EFL football, so it would be interesting to see how he fares with Bristol Rovers should they complete a move.