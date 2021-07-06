West Brom’s recently released midfielder Kyle Edwards has entered talks with Celtic, Football Insider has claimed.

West Brom confirmed earlier this summer that academy graduate Kyle Edwards would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The midfielder struggled to nail down a spot in the Baggies’ first-team upon breaking through their youth academy, eventually leading to his release.

Now, it has been claimed that Edwards has entered talks with a new club over a potential move.

As reported by Football Insider, Scottish Premiership side Celtic are in talks over a deal.

The Bhoys will not be required to pay a transfer fee for Edwards given that he is a free agent, making it a shrewd bit of business by the club. Only a £300,000 compensation fee will be required to bring the 23-year-old to Celtic Park this summer.

Edwards was linked with a move away from The Hawthorns earlier this year, but a transfer never materialised.

Luton Town had reportedly pursued a deal for the Dudley-born youngster. However, their efforts were in vain and he remained with his boyhood club.

Edwards found that much of his game time with the Baggies came for the club’s U23s side. He featured 46 times for the team, chipping in with seven goals and four assists in the process.

Overall, the left-midfielder managed 49 appearances for West Brom’s first-team. As well as out on the left-wing, he also appeared in attacking midfield and central midfield.