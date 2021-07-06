Middlesbrough were looking into the possibility of signing recently released Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on a permanent deal.

Middlesbrough benefitted from Bolasie’s short-term loan move last season from Goodison Park, with the Democratic Republic of Congo international scoring three goals and assisting a further four in 15 appearances.

The Teessiders were looking into the possibility of making his loan move a permanent one and were buoyed by his release from Everton. With Bolasie now a free agent there would be no transfer fee involved. But his wage demands did look to be an issue.

He would have had to have taken a significant wage cut in order for Middlesbrough to pursue a deal, but that now looks to be dead in the water following the player’s recent post on Instagram.

The 32-year-old has published a video showing him training in the Turkish capital of Istanbul. When Bolasie signed for Middlesbrough on loan earlier this year, manager Neil Warnock admitted they had seen off competition from Turkey and so it doesn’t bode well for the Championship side.

This recent post could certainly indicate the next destination in his footballing career.

Having spent the majority of his playing time in England, Bolasie has ventured outside of his comfort zone to play on the continent. He has played at Belgian giants Anderlecht, scoring six and assisting three in 17 games, as well as a loan spell at Sporting Lisbon where he scored two and registered five assists in a total of 25 appearances in all competitions.