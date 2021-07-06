Colchester United’s Brendan Wiredu has signed a new two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Colchester United have tied down the defender to a fresh contract until 2023.

Wiredu, who is 21-years-old, was sold to the U’s by Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window.

The Addicks inserted a buy-back clause into the deal, as per London News Online, but it is yet to be known whether that still remains now.

Wiredu spent the first-half of last season on loan with Colchester before the League Two side snapped him up on a permanent deal this past winter.

He played a key role in their survival in the fourth tier and will be looking forward to the next campaign now.

Wiredu joined Charlton at the age of seven and progressed up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut in August 2018 in an EFL Trophy game against MK Dons and also spent time away on loan in the National League at Bromley to get some experience.

He made a total of seven appearances for the Addicks under ex-boss Lee Bowyer before they decided to let him leave.

Thoughts

It will be interesting to see if Charlton’s buy-back clause still exists or whether this new deal has been struck to get rid of that.

Wiredu will be out to prove the Addicks wrong for offloading him either way.