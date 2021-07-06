Fulham boss Marco Silva is a ‘big fan’ of Watford’s Will Hughes, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

New Fulham manager Marco Silva is a big fan of Watford midfielder Will Hughes. Could be a like-for-like replacement for Tom Cairney with Slavisa Jokanovic keen on a reunion at Sheffield United. #watfordfc #fulhamfc #sheffieldunitedfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2021

Fulham are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad as they prepare for life under their new boss.

Hughes, who is 26-years-old, is a player who they could attempt to lure to Craven Cottage this summer.

The left-footed midfielder has just helped Watford gain promotion to the Premier League under Xisco Munoz.

Read: Fulham defender is wanted man this summer

Hughes has been with the Hornets since 2017 and has been a regular for the Hertfordshire club over the past four seasons, making 118 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Derby County and went on to play 187 times for the Rams before earning a move to the top flight .

Hughes is now on the radar of Fulham as Silva looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Read: Fulham to make decision on 2019 signing

Thoughts

Hughes is a quality player at Championship level and would be a great signing for Fulham if they were able to bring him in.

Marco Silva’s appointment will have raised some eyebrows but he could turn out to be an inspired appointment if the recruitment is right over the next couple of months.

Fulham have a tough task on their hands trying to tempt Watford into cashing in on Hughes. He made 31 appearances last season and may still be in their plans for the Premier League.