Derby County transfer target Teden Mengi is training with Manchester United’s first-team, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Derby County are keen to bring him back on loan for next season but he has been spotted training alongside Manchester United’s first-team stars for pre-season.

The Athletic reported a few days ago that the Rams are ‘close’ to agreeing a deal to bring him in on loan again.

Mengi, who is 19-years-old, is currently still with United and may well be staying until the end of the Euros when a few more of their players will return.

The youngster spent the second-half of last season on loan with Derby in the Championship and made nine appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, his time was cut short due to injury and he went back to Old Trafford prematurely.

The England youth international joined Manchester United at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants. He has played once for their first-team to date.

Thoughts

The fact he is training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side shows how highly-rated he is by them and is a sign that he recovering well from his injury.

Bringing him back to Derby would be a good move by Rooney but they may have to be patient with this one.