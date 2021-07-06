Sunderland have tied up a new deal for Luke O’Nien, as announced by their official club website.

Sunderland have agreed a three-year contract with the in-demand midfielder.

O’Nien, who is 26-years-old, saw his previous deal expire at the end of last month and has now committed his future to the Black Cats until 2024.

He was eyed by Championship sides such as Millwall and Luton Town, as reported by Football Insider, as well as League One champions Hull City, as per Hull Live.

However, Sunderland have fended off second tier competition to keep hold of him in a major boost for next season.

O’Nien joined the Black Cats in 2018 and has been a key player for the North East club.

He has made 139 appearances since his move, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with 13 assists.

O’Nien started his career at Watford but played just once for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out to non-league side Wealdstone before leaving Vicarage Road permanently for Wycombe Wanderers.

He became a regular for the Chairboys and played 119 times for them before moving to the Stadium of Light.

Thoughts

O’Nien has been a useful player for Sunderland over the past few seasons and keeping hold of him is a good move by Lee Johnson.

His versatility made him an attractive proposition to the likes of Luton, Millwall and Hull and he will be looking to help Sunderland finally gain promotion next term.