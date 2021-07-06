Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton feels his side are around ‘eight or nine’ players short, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers are keen to add more bodies to their squad as they prepare for life in League Two and are looking to make progress with four deals in the next week.

The Pirates have a few fringe players who they will also want to get rid off.

Their boss, Joey Barton, has said: “We’re working on a few things and I’m hoping to move four (deals) on in the next week, and the more and more I go through it, we’re probably eight or nine players away from where we want to be. We’ve got a bit of work to do.”

When asked if any departures are imminent: “Nothing I know of. We need to evaluate the group now. In the next few weeks, one or two might dip in and out. The club is at the point where we’ve got to evaluate the talent we’ve got here.”

Barton has been busy since the end of last season and has brought in Nick Anderton, Mark Hughes, Connor Taylor, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley, Aaron Collins and Harvey Saunders to bolster his ranks.

More signings as expected to be on the way over the coming weeks but players will need to leave to make that happen.



Cian Harries is facing an uncertain future at the Memorial Ground, as reported by Bristol Live last month, and may well be a player who heads out the exit door soon.

The ex-Swansea City man is likely to find game time hard to come by next season and it will be interesting to see if any club hands him an escape route.