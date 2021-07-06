Cheltenham Town are yet to receive a formal bid for the in-demand Will Boyle, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town are facing a battle to keep hold of the defender this summer amid interest from elsewhere in the Football League.

Boyle, who is 25-years-old, has emerged as a target for Oxford United as they search for a replacement for Rob Atkinson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

He has also been linked with the likes of Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town, according to a report by Football Insider.

However, Cheltenham haven’t received any bids for him yet.

Boyle has had a solid past five years with the Gloucestershire side and has made 163 appearances, chipping in with 22 goals from defence.

He still has another season left on his contract with the Gloucestershire outfit and they will want to keep him after their promotion to League One.

Boyle rose up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town and was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock as a youngster.

He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team but was sold in 2017 when Cheltenham came calling.

It is no surprise to see the likes of Oxford, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday linked with a move for Boyle after his impressive past season.

Cheltenham have heard nothing from any potential suitors right now.