Sunderland have entered the race to sign free agent midfielder and former Spurs man Alex Pritchard, claims Football League World.

Pritchard, 28, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last month. The former Spurs man endured a tough couple of seasons in West Yorkshire after his big money move from Norwich City and has since been linked with a host of clubs.

The likes of QPR and Derby County have been tipped, though Football League World now claim that Sunderland have joined Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City in the race to sign Pritchard this summer.

Lee Johnson’s side reached the League One play-offs last time round but would be knocked out in the semi-finals by Lincoln City, having since seen a host of names depart as free agents including Charlie Wyke, Denver Hume and Luke O’Nien.

Thoughts?

Sunderland have a few first-team names that look as though they’ll need replacing this summer and Pritchard could be a keen addition.

He’s proved himself in the past with the likes of Brentford but has endured some tough years after his move to Huddersfield Town.

Pritchard fell well down the pecking order last season and was constantly coming under scrutiny from fans, but available on a free and with the experience he has, it could be a shrewd signing from Johnson.

But there’s a few teams interested and so the Black Cats might have to move fast to get a deal over the line.