Departed Birmingham City midfielder Alen Halilovic is attracting interest from both Panathinaikos and Galatasaray, claim reports coming out of Croatia.

Halilovic, 25, made the surprise move to Birmingham City midway through last season.

The one-time AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder joined Blues on a free transfer and despite netting just once in his 17 Championship outings – and failing to grab any assists – he became an instant favourite among fans.

He only signed a short-term contract and has since departed from the club. Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer previously revealed that the club have placed an offer on the table for the Croatian who is currently in his homeland, but has hinted that he won’t wait around for much longer as he gears his side up for the 2021/22 campaign.

Now though, as if Halilovic’s return to St Andrew’s didn’t look unlikely enough, reports coming out of Croatia claim that Greek outfit Panathinaikos and Turkish side Galatasaray are eyeing a summer deal for Halilovic.

Thoughts?

Halilovic obviously had some fitness issues and such to work on but given time, he could’ve been a really great Championship player.

It’ll be disappointing for fans and for Bowyer to see him stalling over a new deal but with interest coming from abroad, and from big clubs with European football to look forward to like Galatasaray it’s hard to see Halilovic returning to England.

He gave Blues fans some good memories, but they’re moving onwards and upwards under Bowyer.