Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is being eyed by both Bournemouth and Stoke City as he faces an uncertain future at Bramall Lane – would he be a good fit for Birmingham City?

Freeman, 29, endured a torrid loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season.

The Englishman joined the club on loan for the campaign but would find himself on the receiving end of criticism throughout, as he netted just one goal and failed to grab any assists in his 23 Championship outings.

Now having returned to Bramall Lane, Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop claims that Championship sides Bournemouth and Stoke City are monitoring his situation:

Championship clubs including Bournemouth and Stoke keeping a close eye on whether Luke Freeman still has a future at Sheff United. #Bournemouthfc #stokefc #sheffieldunitedfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 5, 2021

The attacking midfielder is perhaps best known for his time at QPR. He arrived at the club midway through the 2016/17 season and the following 2017/18 season would be his best – he became a fan favourite after scoring five times and creating 12 goals in his 45 Championship outings that season.

He’s obviously a player with ability but that ability was suffocated by Chris Hughton’s bland style of football at Nottingham Forest last season. Whilst Bournemouth and Stoke would be good moves, Birmingham City will go into the summer in need of a creative outlet after seeing Alen Halilovic depart the club.

The Croat still has an offer on the table but it looks increasingly likely that he won’t be playing for the club next season, and so Lee Bowyer will need to replace that creative spark that the former Barcelona man gave his side.

Freeman would give him exactly that and then some – he’s an experienced Championship name able to operate in a no.10 role or even a bit deeper in a more central midfield position. His contract at Bramall Lane expires next summer so a loan move might be preferred should the Blades look to send him out again this season, or even a cut-price deal if United want rid.