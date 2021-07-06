Rotherham United are keen on Hamilton Academical’s Hakeem Odoffin, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Rotherham United are in the hunt for some signings as they prepare for life back in League One.

Odoffin, who is 23-years-old, was previously a right-back but played in midfield for Hamilton last season.

He only has a year left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership club and could head out the exit door this summer.

Hibernian are also keen to sign him whilst St Mirren and Motherwell were said to be interested earlier this summer.

However, Rotherham could hand him a route back into English football.

Odoffin had spells in the academies at Tottenham Hotspur and Reading before joining Barnet as a youngster in 2014.

He spent two years with the Bees and played twice for their first-team before Wolves swooped to sign him.

Odoffin never played a first-team game for the Molinuex club though and left on a permanent basis for Northampton Town in 2018.

The Londoner only spent half a season with the Cobblers in League Two before a move to Scotland came about.

He initially played for Livingston before joining Hamilton last summer.

Odoffin has been a lot of clubs despite his young age and may well be on the move again soon.

Rotherham have identified him as a potential summer addition and it will be interesting to see if they move for him.